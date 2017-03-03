Menscer Motorsports Customers Clean up at Lights Out 8

It’s hard to be the best, but Mark Menscer does his humble best.

The former dirt Late Model racer-turned-drag racing guru saw his customers win all but one heads-up race at Donald “Duck” Long’s Lights Out 8 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in addition to five world records.

“Yeah, something like that,” he said. “Just ridiculous numbers of world records. The X275 nitrous-assisted big block record, the Radial vs. the World record, the fastest legal pass on 275 tires record although we know other guys have been faster, but in competition, no one’s been that fast. It seemed every time I turned around, someone was going faster. There’s the Ultra Street world record…it was kind of an insane weekend, honestly.”

The goal of the team at Menscer Motorsports is to provide custom shock and suspension tuning solutions and performance racing parts to customers based on their specific needs, going above and beyond to meet customers’ expectations. The company’s approach is data driven and based on information obtained through extensive on-track testing with some of the most demanding applications in drag and circle track racing.

Excellence isn’t hoped for at Menscer Motorsports; it’s expected. “We’ve come to expect that,” he said. “I’d say from the outside looking in, it looks like we have this deal on lockdown and we’ve got the fastest guys in the world running our stuff and that we’re a part of their program. But honestly, that’s what we expect to do. If we don’t do that, we’re pissed off when we come home…I was bummed when we didn’t sweep the deal.”

The confidence Menscer shows in his custom-built struts and shocks carries over to his customers, giving them not only the equipment to win, but the belief they can as well. But don’t let Mark hear you refer to them as just “customers.”

“My wife coined the (phrase) ‘We don’t get new customers, we gain new members of the family!’” he said. “We’re a part of everybody’s team. It’s crazy. As hypercompetitive as these teams have gotten, we can still maintain the crazy market share that we have. They might use a different converter or a different engine builder or a different transmission builder or whatever, but like 70 percent of the Radial competitors in the race run our shocks and use our advice and our information to tune their chassis.

We give everyone a hundred percent. That’s probably why we’ve been able to hang in there and keep that crazy market share.”

For more information on Menscer Motorsports, visit them on the Web at MenscerMotorsports.com or on their official Facebook page at Facebook.com/TheShockNerd.

List of Lights Out 8 Menscer Motorsports Winners:

Radial vs. The World

Joe Albrecht, 3.837 at 202.00 mph

Outlaw Drag Radial

Justin Swanstrom, 4.202 at 177.14 mph

Pro 275

Scotty G, 4.118 at 180.86 mph

Ultimate Street

Tony Alm, 4.783 at 146.89 mph

Leaf Spring

Lyle Barnett, 4.410 at 177.79 mph

Outlaw 632

Dominic Augustine, 4.403 at 156.94 mph

Nitrous X

Shawn Pevlor, 4.709 at 155.24 mph

