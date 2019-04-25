Megan Meyer To Debut New NGK RUTHENIUM HX™ Spark Plug Livery At NGK Spark Plugs NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

NHRA’s current winningest female in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series (LODRS), Megan Meyer, will return to zMAX Dragway with teammate Julie Nataas for this weekend’s NGK Spark Plugs NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

Megan will debut a new wrap on her 4,000 HP Nitro-Injected Dragster on Friday to kick off the #4WideNats, with a special live look at the dragster on Thursday only on Megan’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@MeganMeyer.Racing). Megan will represent the new NGK RUTHENIUM HX™ Spark Plug with the primary color of purple for the remainder of the 2019 NHRA season.

NGK Spark Plugs’ NGK RUTHENIUM HX spark plug line, which consists of 25-part numbers covering over 200 million vehicles currently in operation, offers higher ignitability, enhanced oxidation resistance and increased durability for today’s modern engines.

As a high ignitability plug, the NGK RUTHENIUM HX guarantees maximum combustion efficiency to ensure the most complete fuel burn, a quicker throttle response, smoother idle and better cold start. NGK Spark Plugs achieved the high ignitability in NGK RUTHENIUM HX by combining two of the most advanced tip design technologies available: Double Fine Electrode (DFE) and the first-to-aftermarket Projected Square Platinum Electrode (PSPE). DFE is intended for non-turbo applications, and PSPE is intended for turbo applications. Due to the metal composition and specialized tip designs, NGK RUTHENIUM HX offers the highest performance and life expectancy of any NGK spark plug currently on the market.

Operating out of the Randy Meyer Racing camp, Megan began her NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster career in 2016 after competing in the Junior Dragster and Super Comp ranks. Megan kicked off her freshman year with the team’s first win at zMAX Dragway in 2016 and won the event again in 2018. As the team enters its 40th year of drag racing, they will also feature a special 40 Years of Racing badge on both of their A/Fuel Dragsters.

