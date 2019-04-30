Mac’s Tie Downs Rear Spreader Bar Nets Built Exclusively for Dragster Tires

The Mac’s Tie Downs Rear Spreader Bar Nets have been specially designed to protect the structural integrity of oversized rear dragster tires during transit. Built with two billet aluminum spreader bars, the Mac’s Rear Spreader Bar Nets disperse the load evenly across the tire, eliminating a center groove left on the tire by a standard single strap.

The fixed end features a Twisted Snap Hook and Direct Hook Ratchet. Optional Recessed D-Ring anchor points are included to complete the tie-down package.

Two sizes available for full-width drag tires, and nostalgia-type narrow and short drag tires:

12” fits tire sizes ranging from 31” to 35” tall

9” fits tire sizes ranging from 29” to 33” tall

All Mac’s Tie Downs’ products are proudly made-to-order in Idaho.

Comments