Line Takes Pro Stock Pole, KB Racing 1-2-3-4 At Virginia NHRA Nationals

Team Summit driver Jason Line powered the silver Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaro to the provisional pole on Friday at the NHRA Virginia Nationals. Line, of Mooresville, N.C., is hoping to lock into his first No. 1 since the spring race in Las Vegas in 2017, and he’ll have two more opportunities to protect his position on Saturday as qualifying continues. His toughest competitors, though, look to be his own KB Racing teammates.

Greg Anderson, driver of the red Summit Racing Chevy, is in the No. 2 position, Bo Butner is No. 3, and Deric Kramer is in the No. 4 spot. Fernando Cuadra is a bit further down in the line-up but is in the top half as well, currently situated No. 8.

Team Summit came out swinging after a five-week break in Pro Stock action. Their last event on the tour was in Las Vegas in early April.

“A little time off was good, and we’re kind of taking a little bit of a different approach to things lately,” said Line, who has 53 No. 1 qualifier awards on his scorecard.

In the first round of qualifying, Line raced to a 6.576-second pass at 210.11 that was the quickest overall and fastest in terms of speed. He came back in the second session with an even better 6.563, 210.11. Line was again quickest and fastest of the session and accumulated a total of six bonus qualifying points for the day. Bonus marks are given for the top three quickest cars in each session.

“We’re just trying to do a better job and make sure we’re using everything that we have,” said Line. “Change is tough, especially when you’re old like us. We’ve been doing this a long time, and you have to learn to do new things. We’re in the process of that, and I think we’re going the right way.”

