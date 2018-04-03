Lazydays RV and Bandimere Speedway Launch Ultimate Race Day Tailgating Sweepstakes

Lazydays, The RV Authority™, and world’s largest dealership, announced today the Lazydays RV Ultimate Race Day Tailgating Sweepstakes for the upcoming 2018 Bandimere Speedway race season, which will mark the speedway’s 60th Anniversary.

Race fans and RV tailgating enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win the tailgating experience of a lifetime, which includes tailgating at track accommodations in a decked-out Lazydays RV luxury motor home, tickets to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod race on Saturday, August 11th, and a special staring-line experience at the beginning of the race.

“Partnering the biggest, richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe with the World’s largest RV dealership shows the commitment of Lazydays RV to motorsports and entertainment fans, not just in Colorado, but from Arizona to Florida,” said John Bandimere III, Bandimere Speedway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Lazydays RV is all about top-rated products and services and Bandimere Speedway is proud to connect our two brands through one of the most exciting promotions of the season.”

“We are proud to partner with Bandimere Speedway to enhance fans’ race-day excitement,” said John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “Tailgating gives race fans a fun and exciting way to enjoy this spectacular race event, and we’re honored to be providing the winner with a VIP RV experience as a part of the World Series of Pro Mod festivities.”

The Lazydays RV Ultimate Race Day Tailgating Sweepstakes runs through July 15th, 2018. Sweepstakes is open to all U.S. citizens 18 years or older as of 4/1/18. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Visit http://www.lazydays.com/racedayfor sweepstakes rules and details.

To purchase tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod and to learn more about the event, visit worldseriesofpromod.com or bandimere.com.

