Laughlin to Banner Tige Boats at Charlotte

Alex Laughlin has partnered with Tige Boats for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway this weekend in his Chevy Pro Stock Camaro. Laughlin says: “I couldn’t be more proud to partner with such an iconic brand in the marine world. I actually own a 2017 Tige Z1 and it’s by far the nicest and most technologically advanced boat I’ve ever been in.”

The partnership will debut as a one-race primary sponsorship this weekend and continue as a personal endorsement throughout the remainder of the season. Laughlin toured the Texas-based factory and said it was an awesome experience and their operation was extremely impressive.

