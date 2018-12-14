Krista Baldwin Acquires Nitro University A/Fuel Dragster Team

Krista Baldwin has acquired the Nitro University A/Fuel dragster team for the 2019 season. Baldwin has been the driver for the team since 2016. She plans to make 5 races for her ownership debut. Former owner, Anthony Dicero, has accepted a full time position at Justin Ashley Racing.

“Every year since I was a little girl, my parents asked me what I wanted for Christmas and, of course, it was always, jokingly, my own racecar,” says the 25-year-old racer. “And now my wish finally came true.”

Baldwin attended the Nitro University to receive her Top Alcohol Dragster crossover license in 2015. She made her national event debut at the 2016 Winternationals with team owner Anthony Dicero. Ever since then she has raced and crewed for Dicero with multiple drivers at the wheel.

“First I need to thank Anthony Dicero, his wife Jess, and their daughter Kolette for trusting me with their racecars over the years. They have invited me into their family and we hustled together to keep our dreams rolling down the road. We’ve seen a lot, learned more than I can imagine, and now it’s time to take the next step of owning a car.”

Baldwin plans to make 5 events this upcoming year with her new ownership including national events in Joliet, Indianapolis, and Norwalk and regional events in Division 3.

“I have been around a dragster my whole life, I understand the amount of work and up keep these cars require. This last year, I have stepped back from primary driver on the A/Fueler and was able to learn more of what happens behind the cockpit and how to run a successful team. Every weekend was a learning curve whether I was driving or crewing, or sometimes I was doing both. I want to thank Anthony for supplying the tools I need for running a team.”

Baldwin will continue her efforts as the Creative Director at McLeod Racing and will be involved with Paul Lee Racing. Paul Lee just announced his involvement with the Straightline Strategy Group and will be returning to nitro funny car racing in 2019.

“I believe 2019 will be the year that will define who I am as a business woman, racer, car owner, and team member,” says the third generation nitro driver. “I am beyond excited to see Paul (Lee) jump back into the game. I cannot put into words how grateful I am to have him on my side. He is a wonderful mentor and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Baldwin will continue the Nitro University program for perspective students who wish to work or drive the A/Fuel dragster.

“Nitro University is where I got my start and I want to make sure people still have a place to learn,” says Baldwin. “You will be able to join the crew for the weekend course to learn how to pull the heads, or service the clutch, or learn how the basic operations of the car. If people are interested in obtaining their license, I would be glad to help. This past year I have helped Jordan Vandergriff and Jasmine Salinas get their start and now they are both looking at promising 2019 seasons.”

Krista Baldwin Racing and Nitro University have continued support from CP Carrillo, Manton, Clevite/MAHLE, Weld Racing, Shelton’s Poultry, Apple Girl Art, XRP, PXP Racewear, Manley Performance, Boninfante Friction, and TBM Brakes. Without these wonderful companies, Baldwin would not be able to accomplish this goal.

2019 will be very busy, but Baldwin believes her passion and determination will shine and now she turns the page.

