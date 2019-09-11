Kalso Rounds Up Rumble Wars Extreme 8 Championship At Summit Motorsports Park

Pro Mod drivers brought heaps of horsepower to several events at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio this year as part of the R&R Auto Body, DeCerbo Construction and P2 Contracting Rumble Wars Extreme 8.

They included the 13th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, 18th Annual Lingenfelter Performance Engineering Blue Suede Cruise, JR1 Racing Oil 7th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend, 42nd Annual Kelly Night Under Fire and the 18th Annual Honeywell Garrett NMCA All American Nationals, featuring the Chevrolet Performance 50th Anniversary COPO Camaro Shootout presented by COPO Parts Direct and the Ford Performance Cobra Jet Showdown presented by Watson Racing, and at each and every one, drivers were committed to a chase for the season championship.

Among them was Jason Kalso of Clarkston, Michigan, who earned his first-ever event win in front of more than 40,000 fans at the 42nd Annual Kelly Night Under Fire at Summit Motorsports Park. There, he went as quick and fast as 3.82 and 195 mph in the eighth-mile in his 1970 Barracuda-bodied car powered by a 521 cubic-inch Hemi by Level Performance and a supercharger by Al Billes

A few weeks later, he headed back to Summit Motorsports Park for the 18th Annual NMCA All-American Nationals, where R&R Auto Body, DeCerbo Construction and P2 Contracting Rumble Wars Extreme 8 shared the stage with NMCA VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod, and while he had had issues and couldn’t make the very competitive field, he had locked up the 2019 R&R Auto Body, DeCerbo Construction and P2 Contracting Rumble Wars Extreme 8 championship.

“We had the best year I’ve ever had racing,” said Kalso. “We’ve never won anything with this car. We’ve been to a few finals, but never could seal the deal. We won at Canadian Nitro Nationals a few weeks prior, and that just opened the door to a few more finals and winning at the Night Under Fire. I was beginning to think that I was never going to win at Summit Motorsports Park. The quality of racers there are among the best in nation. To win that event and become a track champion is a dream.”

Kalso will be applauded for his accomplishment alongside other Summit Motorsports Park champions at the Edelbrock Banquet of Champions presented by Lincoln Electric, Jan 18 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio.

