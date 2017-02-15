JRi Announces NHRA Contingency Sponsorship

JRi Shocks is proud to announce their participation in the 2017 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Contingency Program. JRi Shocks, a longtime provider of shock technology in the drag racing industry , completed 2016 having the Top 3 in the world in the Top Sportsman class running JRi Shocks.

“We understand how important it is to provide contingency support to our loyal racers and race teams while supporting the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in 2017,” says Marc Smith, Drag Market Manager for JRi Shocks. Marc will be onsite at many of the Divisional races nationwide throughout the year providing trackside support.

JRi Shocks will be posting award money for the winner and runner-up in the Super Comp, Super Gas, Top Sportsman and Top Dragster classes. JRi offers shocks for every NHRA class. For more information on JRi Shocks, please contact Marc Smith, Drag Racing Market Manager at 980-434-3894 or msmith@jrishocks.com. For additional details on the 2017 NHRA Contingency Program, please click here. To participate in the JRi Shocks Contingency Program, please click here and submit the registration form.

