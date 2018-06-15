JEGS Race Prepped TH-400 Transmission Rated to 1,200 HP

JEGS Race Prepped Transmissions make an excellent choice for weekend bracket racers, high-powered street cars, and mud trucks, it’s equipped with a billet aluminum transbrake valve body that utilizes an internal solenoid, and a direct drum modified for instantaneous transbrake release. Rated to 1200 horsepower these transmissions are built with a Pro Mod 36-element sprag and aluminum drum, high-performance steels, precision clearance clutch packs, race prepped OEM case and tail housing, deep aluminum pan, and shortened output shaft for unbeatable performance.

Features:

Pro Mod 36 Element Sprag with hard coated aluminum drum

Billet Aluminum Transbrake valve body

Clutch packs & unit end play precision clearanced for “low drag” friction free performance

Race prepped factory case and tail housing

Deep aluminum pan for additional fluid capacity & cooling

Rated to 1200 HP

For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/60316/10002/-1

