Janis Wins NHRA Pro Mod Title Using Sonny’s Cylinder Heads

The 2018 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service wrapped up in late October at the NHRA Toyota Nationals with Mike Janis claiming his first world championship.

Dependable power is critical in any championship run and a key component in Janis’s motor was an exclusively designed cylinder head from Sonny’s Racing Engines. This special hemispherical 4.900 bore spacing billet aluminum cylinder head contributed to the sheer horsepower available as well as to the consistency.

These specially designed, championship-winning Sonny’s cylinder heads can now be purchased from Jan Cen Motorsports.

Mike Janis and Mike Janis Jr. noted that the valve train lives great at 10,500+ RPM. They also commented that the valve train geometry was second to none, valve springs were good and valve lash stayed consistent.

This combination utilizes a 70MM 6-journal camshaft along with a custom billet aluminum block designed by Jan Cen Motorsports, Sonny’s, and CN Blocks.

