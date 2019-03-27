Introducing Aeromotive’s Adjustable Universal In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pumps

Adjustability is the name of the game for Aeromotive’s latest additions to its popular Brushless Fuel Pump Series.

Based on customer feedback from the 2018 PRI Show, the fuel delivery experts at Aeromotive Inc. went to work creating all-new, adjustable-height, in-tank configurations of the company’s Brushless Fuel Pump Series.

The Brushless A1000 (#18368), Brushless Eliminator (#18369), Brushless 3.5 GPM (#18374) and Brushless 5.0 GPM (#18375) pumps are now offered in new, adjustable configurations that make installation of these in-tank pumps possible in almost any application.

“Our customers told us that adjustability was an issue,” said Steve Matusek of Aeromotive. “Our new Adjustable Universal In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pumps offer a more universal fit for a wider variety of fuel cells from 10-16 inches in depth.”

The new Adjustable Universal In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pumps offer the power and versatility demanded of fuel delivery systems in the high-performance market – from dedicated track cars to radical street machines.

For more information visit www.aeromotiveinc.com.

Comments