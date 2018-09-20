Home Cookin’ with Jordan Wood

Jordan Wood lights up the night with the gorgeous blue flames pouring out of the bullhorn-style headers on his Virginia Beach-based ‘14 Mustang. Aside from looking cool, the local Top Sportsman entry was running hot throughout the PDRA Firecracker Nationals, where Wood used a 4.047-second lap at 185.12 mph to qualify No. 8 in a field of 60 fast doorslammers. He raced through the first two rounds of eliminations before falling to eventual winner Derrick Brown in the semifinals. Wood jumped to the fourth spot in Elite Top Sportsman points with the late-round finish at the Franklin family’s new-and-improved Virginia Motorsports Park.

Photograph by Tara Bowker

Virginia Motorsports Park

Dinwiddie, Virginia

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Comments