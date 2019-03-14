Holley Releases New Terminator Stealth EFI 2×4 Upgrade Components

Holley is pleased to announce the release of Terminator Stealth EFI 2×4 Upgrade Components, which allow those who already have a single Terminator Stealth setup to upgrade to a dual 2×4 Terminator EFI setup using the throttle body they already have.

Ideal for converting a 2×4 supercharged combination to EFI, they provide the classic look of a Holley 4150 carburetor but with all the benefits of modern fuel-injection technology. Take your pick from three throttle body finishes (hard-core grey, classic gold, and polished), install the slave throttle body and plug-and-play main harness, and have a certified Holley EFI tuner/installer tune it with a laptop.

