Holley Releases Mid Mount Accessory Drive Systems For GM Gen V LT4/LT5 Engines

Holley is pleased to announce the release of LT4 and LT5 Mid-Mount Accessory Drive Systems, which pull your accessories in tighter than ordinary accessory drives for an integrated original-equipment-look. Three new versions are available – one for dry-sump LT4 engines, one for dry-sump LT5s, and one for wet-sump LT4s.

A splined dual-bearing system eliminates belt stress on the power-steering pump’s internal bearings, ensuring a long service life, and the supercharger drive maintains the original belt path and tensioner. For LT-swap applications, a throttle-body angle-correcting adapter better positions the TB for easier intake-tube routing, the bottom-outlet swivel heater hose creates more clearance options, and OE pulley ratios allows for a larger SC crank pulley.

