Great Weather Greets Return Of Monster Muscle Car Weekend To STL

Monster Muscle Car Weekend, a celebration of the All-American Classic, returns to World Wide Technology Raceway Sept. 13-14 after a successful 2018 outing. The weekend consists of drag racing, a car show, a swap meet, manufacturers’ midway and more.

After a hot streak this week, the weather in the St. Louis area this weekend is expected to be perfect for a weekend at the race track. A dry forecast featuring cooler temps will greet racers and fans of American muscle at the world-class racing facility that is World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park.

The auto show consists of three categories: Fun Field/Show & Shine, Modern Muscle, and the Mopar-only Judged class. Last year’s display consisted of some of the fastest, some of the best-looking, and some of the most-unique automobiles to ever leave Detroit.

Also for the second year, the world-class drag strip is the home of the Demon & Hellcat Nationals. Last year’s race saw records fall and rivalries ignited and this year’s classes give every indication the sophomore year will be as exciting as the rookie outing.

“Monster Muscle Car Weekend is a celebration of the cars that have defined our country,” said Phil Painter, event promoter. “We’ve got a little bit of everything this weekend. We’ve got incredible auto shows, an incredible swap meet, and one of the best drag races in the area with the Hellcat & Demon Nationals. If you thought you had a great time here in 2018, just wait until this year!”

With a swap meet that attracts vendors and customers from across the Midwest and a manufacturers’ midway providing a wide variety of everything running the gamut from race gear to car parts to actual cars, Monster Muscle Car Weekend is mandatory for lovers of American car culture.

For information on race entries, auto show entries, swap meet space, and manufacturers’ midway spaces, visit MMWSTL.com. Monster Muscle Car Weekend can be found online on Facebook at Facebook.com/MonsterMuscleSTL and on Twitter at @MuscleCarsSTL.

