Gary and Troy Williams to Rely on VP Racing Fuels

VP Racing Fuels announced today that both Gary and Troy Williams will rely on VP fuels for the 2018 racing season. This dynamic duo of racing brothers from Florida are two of the best when it comes to sportsman drag racing. Reaching the pinnacle of the sport, both brothers are former Million Dollar Drag Race Winners and have hundreds of other big money wins on their resume.



“When you race for a living it’s important to have the very best equipment you can rely on, this is our livelihood,” said Gary Williams. “When you’re out there competing against the very best this sport has to offer you need to make sure you give yourself the best opportunity to win and VP does that.”



“Being a part of Gary and Troy’s program is exciting,” said David Morris – Business Development Manager for VP Racing Fuel’s Southeast Office. “The Williams’ brothers are two of the very best in the sport of drag racing and we are sure they will add to the long list of winners Fueled by VP in the 2018 racing season.”

