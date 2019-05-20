Frigo Knocks Off Stevie Fast In Finals To Claim Virginia NHRA Nationals

Sidnei Frigo claimed his first victory of the season at Virginia Motorsports Park in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service on Sunday, winning the second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, where the series was presented by Real Pro Mod Association. It is the fifth of 12 races during the 2019 season.

Frigo ran 5.796-seconds at 256.55 mph in his Itatiba Sao Paulo Brazil Chevrolet Camaro picking up the final round win on a holeshot over Stevie “Fast” Jackson’s pass of 5.768 at 251.16.

It marks the third career E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod victory for Frigo, who qualified second and also earned round wins over Chip King, Alex Laughlin and Eric Latino .

“My team really pulled through today,” Frigo stated. “For some reason, our turbo car runs really well in the heat and I wouldn’t be mad if it was this in Topeka at our next race. I saw Stevie over there at half track and I know that the turbo power really comes on at the top end. All I could think of was that we had him. It was really cool.”

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues June 7-9 with the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

Final finish order (1-16) at the Second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. The race is the fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Sidnei Frigo; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Eric Latino; 4. Steve Matusek; 5. Todd Tutterow; 6. Khalid alBalooshi; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Jose Gonzalez; 9. Mike Janis; 10. Chip King; 11. Jeremy Ray; 12. Erica Enders; 13. Rickie Smith; 14. Brandon Snider; 15. Chad Green; 16. Mike Castellana.

Sunday’s final results from the Second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. The race is the fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Camaro, 5.796, 256.55 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.768, 251.16.

Final round-by-round results from the Second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the race is the fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Alex Laughlin, Chevy Camaro, 5.885, 255.34 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.781, 258.07 def. Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 5.971, 244.60; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.825, 249.81 def. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 6.678, 168.91; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.789, 257.97 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.072, 222.29; Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.826, 255.15 def. Chip King, Dodge Charger, 5.905, 248.52; Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.888, 242.67 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.863, 247.38 def. Brandon Snider, Corvette, 7.499, 127.87; Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, 5.845, 255.87 def. Chad Green, Camaro, 8.899, 101.32;

QUARTERFINALS — Jackson, 5.773, 249.67 def. Tutterow, 5.801, 248.98; Latino, 5.890, 245.99 def. Gonzalez, 7.506, 146.02; Matusek, 5.827, 256.70 def. alBalooshi, 5.804, 258.02; Frigo, 5.830, 255.73 def. Laughlin, 5.918, 254.33;

SEMIFINALS — Jackson, 5.758, 250.64 def. Matusek, 8.005, 124.79; Frigo, 5.820, 253.90 def. Latino, 5.849, 244.29;

FINAL — Frigo, 5.796, 256.55 def. Jackson, 5.768, 251.16.

Point standings (top 10) following the Second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the race is the fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Steve Jackson, 417; 2. Todd Tutterow, 377; 3. Mike Janis, 326; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 317; 5. Sidnei Frigo, 266; 6. Jeremy Ray, 243; 7. Chad Green, 228; 8. Rickie Smith, 223; 9. Erica Enders, 197; 10. Khalid alBalooshi, 187.

Comments