FC’s Capps Stays Hot, Leads Provisional No. 1 Qualifiers At Route 66 NHRA Nationals

JOLIET, Ill. – Funny Car driver Ron Capps landed the provisional qualifying lead Friday evening at the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway. Coming off of back-to-back wins, he is seeking his first No. 1 qualifier of the season.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also provisional qualifying leaders in their respective categories for the ninth of 24 events on the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Capps paced the Funny Car category Friday evening with a run of 3.893-seconds at 326.00 mph in his NAPA Brakes Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“To go No. 1 in the first session and have it hold was pretty cool,” said Capps. “In the first run, I actually shut off about a car length early so it was on a little bit better run. Then in the next session, (Rahn) Tobler (crew chief) kept coming back and de-tuning it. In the end, he just made it so it would just go down the track.”

Salinas finished atop the qualifying order in Top Fuel with a 3.693 at 328.30 in the second qualifying session of the day. He will look for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season in his Scrappers Racing dragster. Antron Brown finished the day in second position after his pass of 3.753 at 320.74.

In Pro Stock, Line has a provisional lead in the category with his run of 6.582 at 207.56. He is looking for his second No. 1 qualifier of the season in his KB Racing, Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro. His KB Racing teammate Greg Anderson currently sits in the second qualifying position with a pass of 6.583 at 207.50.

Krawiec sits atop Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying on Friday evening after his pass of 6.835 at 196.87 on his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod. Defending world champion Matt Smith follows in the second spot with his run of 6.837 at 198.32.

Qualifying continues for the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm CT on Saturday.

***

JOLIET, Ill. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Mike Salinas, 3.693 seconds, 328.30 mph; 2. Antron Brown, 3.753, 320.74; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.757, 322.34; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 322.96; 5. Austin Prock, 3.769, 321.19; 6. Clay Millican, 3.774, 324.98; 7. Leah Pritchett, 3.776, 327.82; 8. T.J. Zizzo, 3.783, 323.12; 9. Shawn Reed, 3.800, 319.67; 10. Dom Lagana, 3.806, 322.04; 11. Pat Dakin, 3.808, 324.12; 12. Brittany Force, 3.819, 320.36; 13. Cameron Ferre, 3.950, 297.48; 14. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.961, 295.40; 15. Scott Palmer, 3.962, 311.70; 16. Luigi Novelli, 4.054, 249.39. Not Qualified: 17. Jordan Vandergriff, 4.203, 206.92; 18. Chris Karamesines, 4.468, 191.38; 19. Richie Crampton, 4.622, 166.37; 20. Terry McMillen, 6.040, 110.06; 21. Lex Joon, 8.670, 76.25.

Funny Car — 1. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.893, 326.00; 2. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.907, 327.74; 3. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.938, 327.90; 4. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.940, 325.92; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.951, 323.04; 6. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.959, 325.22; 7. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.973, 316.15; 8. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.973, 301.40; 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.983, 318.09; 10. Jeff Arend, Mustang, 3.985, 321.12; 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.003, 311.49; 12. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.004, 318.24; 13. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.032, 258.67; 14. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.055, 314.75; 15. Justin Schriefer, Charger, 4.056, 305.01; 16. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.061, 312.42. Not Qualified: 17. Dale Creasy Jr., 4.085, 308.07; 18. Bob Bode, 4.159, 297.94; 19. Terry Haddock, 7.940, 87.99.

Pro Stock — 1. Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 207.56; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.583, 207.50; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.585, 206.76; 4. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.595, 207.94; 5. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.599, 209.26; 6. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.606, 207.15; 7. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.606, 206.92; 8. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.609, 209.85; 9. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.611, 207.27; 10.

Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.617, 207.75; 11. Richard Freeman, Ford Mustang, 6.622, 207.69; 12. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.636, 208.46; 13. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.657, 206.23; 14. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.658, 206.51; 15. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.660, 206.54; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.745, 204.39. Not Qualified: 17. Alan Prusiensky, 6.748, 205.91; 18. Wally Stroupe, 6.795, 203.37; 19.

Robert River, 6.899, 200.83.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.835, 196.87; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.837, 198.32; 3. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.838, 197.22; 4. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.844, 196.90; 5. Hector Arana, EBR, 6.849, 197.54; 6. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.867, 195.36; 7.

Angie Smith, EBR, 6.901, 195.96; 8. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.912, 195.00; 9. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.934, 196.42; 10. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.987, 193.16; 11. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.989, 190.97; 12. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.025, 191.00; 13. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.343, 139.14; 14.

Michael Ray, Buell, 7.435, 145.28; 15. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 19.922, 26.98.

