EOPM Announces Innovative Rules for 2017 Season

The Extreme Outlaw Pro Mod series, one of the top regional Pro Modified organizations in the country, today announced an innovative rules package aimed at providing a place to race for cars that may have been displaced by larger racing organizations.

“The rules are simple: there are no rules, but you can’t run quicker than 3.85 seconds in the eighth-mile,” stated EOPM Executive Director Rick Moore. “All safety rules will still apply, but there are no weight rules, no cubic inch rules, no power adder rules, no body style rules. It’s heads-up, ‘run what you brung’ Pro Modified racing, but if you run quicker than 3.85, you lose.”

Moore is excited about the rules package, which he settled on after consultation with Pro Modified pioneer Charles Carpenter and renowned engine builder Charlie Buck.

EOPM will hold a four-race series in 2017, with stops at Piedmont Dragway, Rockingham Dragway, and two additional venues yet to be announced. Dates will be forthcoming soon, and the purse will remain the same as what the series offered last year.

“There are a lot of great cars that need a place like this to race,” Moore said. “We want to keep the late Stuart Williams’ dream alive, and this is what he would have wanted to see. We’re really looking forward to starting something new.”

Extreme Outlaw Pro Mod is supported by VP Racing Fuels, ATI Racing, Trend Performance, GRP Connecting Rods, Diamond Pistons, Buck Racing Engines, Pat Musi Racing Engines, WS Construction, Beal Racing Engines, and Steve Vick’s Carolina Precision Machining.

Stay tuned to extremeoutlawpromod.us for more information.

