Enter To Win A Sonny’s High Performance Street Engine

Sonny’s World Class Racing Engines is offering you a chance to win an engine for supporting Victory Junction, a year-round camp for children with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses, located in Randleman, NC. Victory Junction was founded in 2004 by NASCAR’s iconic Petty family.

By helping raise funds for Victory Junction, you can be entered to win a 762 cubic-inch, naturally aspirated hemispherical headed EFI high performance street engine with an estimated 1450 HP at 6800 rpm on 92 octane gas built by Sonny’s World Class Racing. This engine is valued at nearly $70,000, and it can be yours, all for helping an awesome cause.

Tickets for this year’s Sunnen Engine Charity Sweepstakes can be purchased online at victoryjunction.org/sunnen-sweepstakes until Sunday, December 8, 2019, or during Trade Show hours at the PRI Trade Show, December 12-14, at the Sunnen Engine Charity Sweepstakes booth (No. 852) in Machinery Row. Tickets are $3 each or 2 for $5. All proceeds from the sale of tickets for the grand prize engine are donated to Victory Junction.

Visit sonnysracingengines.com for all engine components and vendors.

