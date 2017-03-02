Edelbrock’s 12th Annual Car Show Approaching

Edelbrock is excited to announce their 12th Annual Car Show, which will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017. On Friday, May 5, 2017, Edelbrock will once again be opening the doors of their corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility to the public for free shop tours. Participants will get the opportunity to take a guided tour of Edelbrock’s Research & Development, Manufacturing and Quality Control departments. This is a unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to see what it takes to design and manufacture high-quality performance products. Shop tours begin at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 1:00 p.m. Limited spots are available and are going fast. Interested parties can register online at www.edelbrockcarshow.com.

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, over 400 cars will fill the streets around Vic’s Garage for the 12th Annual Edelbrock Car Show. Automotive enthusiasts are invited to come out and enjoy a day of hot rods, great food and live entertainment. The show will also host the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge, where teams of high school students from all over Southern California race to tear down and rebuild an engine in a timed and judged competition. Additionally, the ever so popular Kids Corner will return with tons of activities for children of all ages. Many aftermarket manufacturers will be in attendance to exhibit their products. Show hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Spectator entry is free.

All makes and models of vehicles are welcome and interested car show participants can register online at www.edelbrockcarshow.com. Standard registration is available from now until April 15th at $35.00 per vehicle. Day of show registration is also available at $40.00 per vehicle. Special arrangements can be made to accommodate small and large car clubs.

Event Details:

Friday May 5, 2017 Edelbrock will be hosting free shop tours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday May 6, 2017, the Car show from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vic’s Garage, 510 Madrid Ave., Torrance, CA 90501

The car show will feature the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge, food and refreshments, displays from popular aftermarket manufacturers and a Kids Corner with activities for all ages and much more

