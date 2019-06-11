E3 Spark Plugs Extend Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement With NHRA

E3 Spark Plugs recently extended its partnership with NHRA as the Official Spark Plug and Official Ignition Products of NHRA.

E3 Spark Plugs has been involved with NHRA racing across all platforms including the sponsorship of the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. E3-powered cars have won over 150 NHRA national events and eight national championships in the past three years.

“The old saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ sums up E3’s NHRA experience,” said Rob Fisher, E3 vice president of motorsports. “It’s a tent-pole marketing program that delivers year in and year out, so when the opportunity to extend our relationship through the 2024 season was presented it was an easy decision to move ahead. Extending our relationship another 3 years beyond the current contract underscores our sincere commitment to the NHRA racers, crews and fans.”

“E3 has been a great partner for NHRA and their most recent extension speaks to the strength of this relationship,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “We appreciate E3’s continued support and dedication to the future growth of NHRA drag racing.”

The renewal will continue to build upon the partnership and will continue to allow E3 the opportunity to incorporate the official logo in advertising, promotions, point-of-purchase materials and on packaging for each designated product. On site, E3 will enjoy presence at all NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events including signage, inflatables, and advertising through NHRA’s multimedia outlets, and commercial inventory in the FOX Sports broadcasts. E3 Spark Plugs are available at over 25,000 retail outlets across the country, while the ignition products line is available at Summit, Performance Bodies, Jegs, and other fine specialty performance retailers.

