E3 Spark Plugs Drivers Rack Up Championships with Season-Ending Wins

In Short Track, Dalton Zehr is now the person to beat. After battling car issues from a wreck that tore up the right side of his car, and coming into the final race of the season a mere two points ahead of Austin Nason, E3 sponsored racer Zehr pulled off his first ARCA Midwest Tour Championship. Zehr won the championship over Nason by five points in a hard fought and contentious race. Zehr now has 100 plus feature wins, three touring championships and four track championships.

E3 sponsored racer Leah Pritchett, known for wins in Nostalgia Funny Car, Pro Mod and Top Fuel, can now boast a championship in NHRA Factory Stock. Competing in her Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak for both Factory Stock and Top Fuel, she clinched the win at the SAMTECH NHRA Factory Stock Showdown in Dallas at the Texas Motorplex. This made her fifth win for the seven-event NHRA Factory Stock Showdown season beating teammate Mark Pawuk in a neck to neck battle.

E3 Spark Plugs, the official ignition product for NHRA, proudly congratulates Leah and Dalton on their 2018 championships. As an avid supporter of both grassroots and sportsmen level racing E3 currently sponsors top racers across multiple series including: USAC racer Dave Darland, NHRA racers Antron Brown, Don Schumacher, Courtney Force, Ron Capps, Andrew Ranger and more. Additionally, E3 is a longstanding sponsor of NMRA, NMCA and NHRA drag racing, the title sponsor for the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs Off Road Nationals, E3 Spark Plugs Late Model Nationals, and the E3 Spark Plugs Drag Boat Nationals, and sponsor of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League.

E3 manufactures a full line of DiamondFIRE race ignition products that include DiamondFIRE race spark plugs and race wires, billet distributors for Chevy, Ford and HEI applications, 6CDI ignition box, high output CD coil, external 2-step rev control, race O2 Sensor, and high output race coils.

