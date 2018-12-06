Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Owners to Receive Free NHRA, NMCA Memberships

For owners of the new Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, scheduled to begin arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2019, Dodge is making it as easy as possible to spend a day at the races. The brand has announced that Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 owners will receive complimentary, one-year memberships in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and NMCA for the 2019 season. Vehicle ownership will be verified with the SRT Concierge for memberships to be activated.

Named for the quarter-mile distance (1,320 feet), the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is powered by the 392 HEMI® V-8 that delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. With a quarter-mile elapsed time (E.T.) of 11.72 seconds at 115 miles per hour (mph), it’s the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.

With their purchase, Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 vehicle owners will receive an NHRA membership withbenefits including:

One-year subscription to National Dragster magazine

NHRA Rule Book

Access to a membership hospitality center at every NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event

$10 off tickets to select NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events

10 percent off NHRA merchandise from NitroMall and NitroMall.com

Official NHRA membership card, collector’s pin and decal

NMCA membership includes:

Complimentary entry to all six NMCA events to compete in the Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout category

Onsite drag racing instruction for first-time participants

Special parking inside the pit area

NMCA membership card and decals

One-year subscription to Fastest Street Car Magazine

Dodge also recently launched the all-new 1320 Club, which gives members the opportunity to show off their official drag strip accomplishments with pride and challenge themselves and fellow racers to best their times to earn a top spot on either the Stock or Modified 1320 Club Leaderboard. The 1320 Club lives on Dodge Garage, the brand’s digital content hub for racing and car enthusiasts.

Comments