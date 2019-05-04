Dobbins, Pluchino Drag Out Extreme Pro Stock Burndown Over Four Minutes

PDRA Extreme Pro Stock stars Jeff Dobbins and John Pluchino rolled to the starting line at Virginia Motorsports Park for the marquee matchup of the first round of eliminations at the PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Modern Racing. What followed was perhaps the longest burndown in Mountain Motor Pro Stock history. Check out the full video from Hans Pierre Jr. at Free Life Films to see how this played out for these two class veterans!

