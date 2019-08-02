Disturbed Racing Signs RAD Torque Systems As Major Sponsor

Defending NHRA Western Region Top Alcohol Funny Car Champion Chris Marshall recently announced the signing of RAD Torque Systems as a major sponsor to his and Alan Mascord’s Disturbed Racing Team. The team will be making their national event debut with the RAD colors during this weekend’s Magic Dry Nationals at Pacific Raceways just outside of Seattle.

Marshall, who runs Marshall’s Paint & Body in McMinnville, Ore., finalized the deal with RAD Owner Dan Provost, who also competes in NHRA Top Dragster, just before the recent Sonoma, Calif., Western Regional event.

“My wife Briana and I were enjoying the golf cart races after qualifying at the Woodburn [Ore.] race, and Dan came up and introduced himself to us,” stated Marshall. “He said he understood we were about to run out of funds and park the car for the rest of the year, and would like to see what he could do to help. We talked a couple of times and finalized a deal right before Sonoma.”

“We were going to park the car after the next few races up here close to us in Seattle and Woodburn,” team co-owner Mascord added. “But this will give us the funding to finish the year out at the races in Vegas and Pomona. We are very humbled that a company with the stature of RAD Torque Systems would approach us to become a sponsor. We plan to represent them well.”

Marshall enters the event as the defending event champ, and hopes to continue that success this weekend.

“We have had some ups and downs this year for sure,” commented Marshall. “Hopefully brining RAD Torque Systems on board will be the shot in the arm we need to be able to repeat here in Seattle.”

Qualifying begins on Friday for the Top Alcohol Cars with two sessions. Qualifying will conclude Saturday morning and first round of eliminations will begin that evening. Final eliminations will conclude the event on Sunday.

Find out more about the Disturbed Racing Team at their website http://DisturbedRacingTeam.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @DisturbedRacingTeam and on Twitter @DisturbedRTeam.

