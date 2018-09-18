DI Unboxing: Garrett GTX5533R Gen II Turbocharger

We recently got our hands on Garrett’s GTX5533R Gen II turbocharger and it’s bad to the bone! This is the same turbo used by guys like Mark Micke, Marty Stinnett, Josh Klugger, Steve Summers and many others. Micke, in case you forgot, used a pair of these units back in March to set both ends of the Radial vs. World record at Donald Long’s now-infamous “Sweet 16” shootout in Valdosta, Georgia, en route to a $101,000 payday.

To learn more about Garrett’s GTX line of turbos, including the GTX5533R Gen II, please visit: https://www.turbobygarrett.com/

If you’d like to have your product unboxed on DragIllustrated.com, reach out to Wes Buck directly via wes@dragillustrated.com. Please ship packages to:

Drag Illustrated

ATTN: Wes Buck

902 Kings Road

Kirksville, MO 63501

Comments