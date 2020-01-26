DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

I do this every now and again, and it’s always a challenge to introduce myself for the first time to those of you who are new around here, while still sharing something unfamiliar with those who’ve known me a while. Funny thing about me, though, I’m always up for a challenge!

So, hi! 🙋‍♀️

I’m Megan Meyer, the oldest daughter of Randy Meyer (Rachel Meyer is my little sister). I’m the team manager, driver, and graphic designer, but, as a kid I always thought I’d grow up to be a doctor if I didn’t continue racing. I’m passionate about what I do because I get to race with my family, but I never take for granted that I get to go to work everyday in leggings and t-shirts, travel the country, and have a very flexible schedule.

Get to know me outside of racing: a perfect day for me always includes working out and reading books. I can’t go more than a few hours without my planner by my side. If I were confined to eating a single item of food for the rest of my life it would be either steak, or chocolate (probably the chocolate bar 🍫). I jam out to christian pop, rap, and red-dirt country music, and I hate going to the movie theater because I always fall asleep. Nice to meet ya! Now who are YOU?

Part of my job includes creating content for all of our social media channels, which includes two profiles on almost each platform. My favorite though, is Instagram. It’s kinda my jam. I first found social media through MySpace (shoutout to the ’90s kids) which is where I learned about website coding and the importance of digital media. I love social media, although I am a big fan of taking a break from it every now and then to check back in to reality. I’m no expert, but I get asked often about how I plan my content and post consistently on all platforms, so below are my best tips to help you out.

5 simple ways to plan your social media content:

Determine what posts can be completed ahead of time: write out any races, conferences, holidays, birthdays, social media holidays, etc.

When I take the time to plan my social media content at the beginning of each month, I first take a look at holidays, races, and anything else that I have scheduled in my planner. I block out those days to post about where I am and the results at a race, or if it’s someone’s birthday, or if it’s a holiday or social media holiday (National Donut Day is my favorite, and it’s in my birthday month!) 🍩 This should take you five minutes to plan.

Create a list of images and captions needed for those events

Once I know what days I will need content for, I make a list on my Google Docs of the images I want to take that day, also known as a shot list (this can include inspiration from other accounts on social media that you love). Also, I make notes of what I want to put in the caption: if it’s a race, what sponsor am I promoting that weekend? If they want you to promote a certain product, make a note of how you want to capture the image of you using the product and an eye-catching caption. This should take around 20 minutes.

Prepare posts for the remaining days of the month

Next, pick one day a week (I do my planning on Wednesdays because January 1 was on a Wednesday) to prepare your other posts ahead of time. Use your photo collection of previous races, or take some time to take a new photo, and figure out what you want to post on the other days of the month. You do not have to post every day, you just need to be consistent when you post. Choose to post once a week, every other day, only on the weekends, etc. Whichever you chose, do it consistently. This will be the longest step. It will take you about 60-90 minutes depending on how many times you want to post in a month.

Put planned posts into a scheduling platform, or make a calendar reminder to post in real time

I schedule out my posts on a Google spreadsheet, and share it onto my phone so I can access my notes anywhere. Once I have every post ready to go for the month, I go to Facebook Creator Studio and draft my posts out on Instagram and Facebook. I can then schedule them to auto post, or I set a reminder on my phone to manually post when I have time to stay on the app and respond to DMs and comments. This should take 45-60 minutes.

Save groups of hashtags to share quickly

Keep a running list of hashtags – this will make your life so much easier! Remember, the maximum number of hashtags for Instagram is 30, so either keep a list of 30 hashtags to use for almost every posts (but don’t use them on every single picture or else Instagram will shadow-ban you.) Or, keep lists of different hashtag categories and chose any 30 ones that are relevant to your picture and caption. It doesn’t matter if you post them in the caption or the comment. This should take you 20 minutes to write out.

There ya have it, my five simple tips to plan and post on social media without stressing out about not having something to post everyday! If you take one day a week to plan out one month’s worth of content, it will only take you about 3.5 hours, versus spending hours scrolling through pictures and wondering what to write out every day. Following these five steps has been a life changer for me!

Try out this method for the month of February, and let me know how it works for you!

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This DRAG ILLUSTRATED Driver Blog is presented by WELD Racing. Follow WELD Racing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit them online at www.WELDWheels.com.

Comments