DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and I am reminded of how thankful I am for the people and possessions in my life. Every week has been a whirlwind since we won the Championship in October. Actually it has always been busy like this to some degree, but now that the banquet is over we can breathe for a minute before we throw a huge celebration party at our house this weekend.

Speaking of the banquet, it was everything I dreamt it would be. From walking the red carpet for photos with my (very handsome) fiancé, celebrating all of the other champions in the Lucas Oil series, and watching my idol Erica Enders give an amazing speech on stage, my team and I had a great time in Hollywood. One if the coolest moments for us was when Rachel and I got to chat with Ashley Force for a few minutes before the awards ceremony started. Ashley was a huge inspiration to us growing up, and she still is my hero today. I admire her ability to step away from the driver’s seat but still be a huge asset to the JFR team and work behind the scenes on their media. Ashley began racing in TAD at the same time that Rachel and I began racing Junior Dragsters, and we got the chance to hang out in her lounge at the races all the time when she was sponsored by Barbie. We still have some dolls untouched that we will treasure forever.

The life of a race car driver and team manager isn’t glamorous, although it can look that way on social media. There has been a lot going on behind the scenes that has been very stressful for our team, but as we are in the season of thanks I’m reminded to take a step back and don’t get overwhelmed from the pressure. Winning the World Championship is such a feat to accomplish, but with that comes many personal sacrifices that took place over the season.

With that being said, I’ve decided to do something I’ve never done before: take an entire month off of social media. For me, social is where I connect with my fans the most, but I know that we can do so much more engaging online with other things like email. I am going to use this time off to come up with a game plan for 2020 of how I can show up even better online and take our marketing to the next level. Don’t worry, the Randy Meyer Racing pages will still be active, and you can see what I’m up to from time to time on there, but I will be logged out of my pages and may even delete the apps from my phone, so I’m not tempted to check-in and end up spending hours scrolling, creeping, and wasting time.

I’m excited to spend the holiday at home tomorrow with my family and future in-laws and eat all the food with no regrets. We typically do something outdoors, whether it’s shooting clays, sports, or just soaking up the sun, it’s always a good time with loved ones. Adam and I have been hunting almost every weekend since my last race in Dallas and thankfully he already got a huge buck with his bow. Now it’s my turn and although we’ve seen a lot of deer activity, I haven’t seen the ones that I have my eyes set on that I would like to harvest. I’ve learned to love bow hunting more and more every year, and I have a great feeling that this year will end up with a freezer full of venison.

