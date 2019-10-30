DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it.”- R.H. Sin

Just days after we won the NTK Nationals and the Championship, we flew down to Dallas for my final race of the year. We were so relieved that we could enter the race without worrying about points, and just have fun at the track. We were supported by Smart Chicken, a company that has partnered with our family since Rachel and I raced Super Comp dragsters, and we were promoting our partnership with Women Rock Inc. to bring awareness to their fight against breast cancer. We ended up having an excellent weekend at the track and took home the win to be my 5th NHRA National event win of the year, extend our points lead, and get a jump start on 2020.



Now that I’m finished with the racing season in the best way possible, it’s time to focus on my other hobbies such as archery and deer hunting. My fiancé Adam and I work together with some friends on different lands that we lease out to hunt on in Kansas and prepare them with food and hidden hunting locations. Our goal is to each get a buck and a doe so that we can have enough food to feed our families in the next couple of months. Last year I harvested my first button buck, and it was such a thrill to let that arrow fly and reap the benefits of all of our hard work over the years.

But before I can get into hunt-mode watching the sun rise and set in a tree stand, I will be traveling to Las Vegas for the SEMA Show, and no, I will not be at the track the weekend before the show racing with my team. In years past I’ve been at the race working on the car while we’ve had other drivers in the seat, but this year I decided to stay home and spend more time with my family to plan my wedding.

Last year we had our dragster on display in the NGK Spark Plugs booth, but due to some logistical issues we will not be displaying it in the booth this year. It was very cool to see our dragster in the same area as the large car manufacturers and getting to draw in a great crowd at the show, not to mention winning an award for the Masters of Motors. I’m happy to have had the opportunity to work so closely with NGK to allow us that opportunity, but this year we will keep things simple and I will be doing appearances from 1-2 pm each day to sign autographs at their booth. I love talking racing, and hunting, with all of the fans who stop by, so please add this stop at booth #23343 from T-TH!

What is one thing you always look forward to at SEMA Show?

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This DRAG ILLUSTRATED Driver Blog is presented by WELD Racing. Follow WELD Racing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit them online at www.WELDWheels.com.

