DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“I am responsible for the effort, I am not responsible for the outcome.” – Jasmine Star

A lot has happened since my last DI blog including a runner-up finish at Reading – do you remember me mentioning that I’ve never won first round at Maple Grove? Thankfully we got that monkey off our back, and we had an Indy rematch between us and TJ in the McPhillips car, but this time TJ got the win.

With another final round appearance, we were able to slide into first place for the NHRA national standings of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, with two races left to go. But, if Shawn Cowie wins his next, and final, race, then he can pass us up. We have to give it our all and leave nothing behind at the NTK Carolina Nationals and FallNationals in Dallas, Texas, coming up next. If we make it to the finals, then we should be in really good shape to keep our lead. Right now, I’m only 12 points ahead, and there are so many different scenarios that could happen, but in order for me to gain any more points, I have to improve on my semifinal finish and runner-up finish to replace my two worst races.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHRA Fastest Sportsman Female (@meganmeyer.racing) on Sep 30, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

I wish that we could go back to Chicago, Brainerd, and Reading and improve on my three national event runner-ups to solidify a first-place points finish and not have to worry about points anymore. Brainerd was 100% my fault, and it still stings today that it could be the one race that could determine if we are the champs or not. If we don’t finish the year in the top spot, we will be okay and very proud of a second-place finish. We’ve been fighting this battle since 2003 when we were the previous world champions, and we will still continue to go for it for years to come. We thrive on the tough competition who push us to show up better each race, and we wouldn’t do this sport if it weren’t for the close relationships we’ve built with the other teams, fans, track operators, NHRA officials, sponsors, and more.

The Randy Meyer Racing Team is currently in St. Louis this weekend for the regional race, where Julie can clinch her first regional championship for the North Central Region. She will be racing with Matt Sackman, who is driving my NGK Spark Plugs dragster before we head to Charlotte for the NTK Nationals. I will have this weekend off to focus on wedding planning (which I really enjoy so far!) and getting our deer hunting setups finished.

A couple days before we race at zMAX Dragway, my dad and I will be visiting Freightliner to get a tour of their facility where they manufacture the tow truck cabs and chassis that we purchase to build tow trucks for towers. Also, we will get to hang out with one of their NASCAR sponsored drivers, which I believe will be Jeff Gordon. I’m not a NASCAR fan, but I am excited to meet Jeff Gordon and try to get him to come watch us race!

Beginning today, we will be selling crew shirts on our website that will be available for purchase only until the end of October. These crew shirts are special because they feature Women Rock, Inc., an amazing group of strong women who are giving hope and changing lives by increasing awareness of the early detection of breast cancer and helping those who are going through the process of fighting it. All proceeds from the shirt sales will go to Women Rock Inc. to help those in need of funding for mammograms, treatment, and recovery of breast cancer. Leave no stone unturned, with your help Women Rock Inc. will be able to continue their fight against breast cancer.

In addition, we will be running NEW pink and black spark plug wires, provided by Taylor Cable in Missouri. We will have these plug wires on both cars at St. Louis, Charlotte, and Dallas, then they will be available for racers to purchase so they can run the plug wires on their car. We will be auctioning off the wires on Ebay, and these proceeds will also go to Women Rock Inc.

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

