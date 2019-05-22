DI DRIVER BLOG: Jonathan Johnson

First off, I apologize for the length of time in between blogs. We have had a great deal going on trying to get the car ready for what was to be our first race in Tulsa this coming weekend. Due to some unforeseen changes, that is not going to happen. Not to worry, our program will be stronger in the long run.

There’s an old saying “behind every successful man is a strong and supportive woman.” I’m not sure who said it, or even if that is the exact version, but it’s the version I choose to use. Whether we are talking business or racing, there is always a huge support system that must be in place for any venture to work. My wife Katie is that support system for me. She does as much or more behind the scenes to ensure success in our business than I do in running it.

My average day begins in the sevens and usually ends in the tens. So, for you all saying, “what the what did he just say?” I am saying I’m up and going by 7:15 a.m. and usually don’t leave work until after 9:00 p.m. Now, that is not a complaint, but a reality of where I am right now. Our NAPA Auto Parts business is very busy and when not tending to our business needs, I also serve on the Board for our local Chamber of Commerce, try to make my son’s sporting events and daughter’s to-dos, and handle any other normal day-to-day item that needs me. So, when you bundle all of that up, and try to include the racing program, my time can get (very) thin. And, this is where my wife comes in to play.

Katie keeps the home fires burning by taking care of our two kiddos; dog; everything pertaining to the household; accounts receivables and statements for the business; social media management for our business, racing and her freelance clients; volunteers for the preschool board at our church; is a contract graphic designer for a reputable automotive products company and a freelance designer for friends, family and the likewise; and still somehow finds times to make sure the kids have fun things to do, cook healthy meals for our family, and maintain a consistent exercise schedule. She is a busy bee for sure. And, at the end of most evenings, we try to spend (some) time together.

Despite our hectic schedules, we work well together and operate as one, compartmentalizing different aspects of our roles, within racing, business and household duties, without having to say much to the other about what needs to get done. I usually handle all the phone calls and main partnership communications, while she utilizes her marketing and visual backgrounds to make sure everything looks nice and is as professional as we can make it. She likes to tease me about my thoughts and approaches to presentations sometimes, but I guess that is what makes us work – we balance each other out. Trust me, if it weren’t for her I would have too many textures competing with one another on everything in my life.

In the end, I am thankful for Katie. She is my rock and the one that keeps me going. She, along with the rest of my inner circle, which includes Steve Burck, Bryan Brown, Clay Copeland and Chase Copeland, keep me sane and help me right the ship more times than not. If it weren’t for my wife and those guys’ friendships, there’s no telling how many mistakes I’d make each day.

Over and out.

Jonathan Johnson is the driver of the NAPA Auto Parts/JKJ Motorsports Top Alcohol Funny Car. Follow Jonathan on Facebook and Twitter.

