Courtney Force Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness with New Pink Look

Courtney Force unveiled today a special pink Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car she will drive in Dallas and Las Vegas as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The hot pink Chevrolet will race in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals next weekend at Texas Motorplex and in the NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 27-29. Force had a hand in picking out the color.

“I’m so excited to unveil our hot pink Breast Cancer Awareness Advance Auto Parts Funny Car,” Force said. “We’re teaming up with Young Survival Coalition, which helps bring awareness and educate women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 40, while providing them with the necessary resources.”

Advance Auto Parts is turning its Speed Perks program pink for October, with a $1 donation from every Carquest-branded product being donated to the Young Survival Coalition. YSC, founded in 1998, is dedicated to helping women under the age of 40 who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

YSC offers free resources, connections, educational materials, and outreach so young women feel supported, empowered, and hopeful.

“It’s all about bringing awareness to breast cancer during the month of October,” Force said. “Advance Auto Parts is donating $1 for every Carquest brand product that’s sold in October.”

Force will also wear a special pink firesuit in Dallas and Las Vegas, while her team will wear pink crew shirts at the starting line.

“I actually had a hand in helping pick out the perfect pink sample for this Funny Car, while working with Brandon Baker here at John Force Racing,” Force said. “I’m really looking forward to running this car and seeing if we can make this thing fly at over 330 mph while brining awareness for breast cancer.”

Force also talks about the car and shows it off in this video:

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness, Force and JFR will support Alexis DeJoria Racing’s efforts in bringing the Baylor Health and Nevada Health Centers mammovan to Dallas and Vegas. Women over 40 will be able to receive free mammography screenings at the track at those races.

