Champion Oil Now Available at Keystone Automotive

Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc., based in Exeter, Pennsylvania now offers the complete line of Champion Racing and Performance Motor Oils, Chemicals, Additives, and Lubricants.

Keystone is the leading distributor and marketer of specialty automotive equipment and accessories in North America, serving the diverse interests and needs of auto enthusiasts and their installers across the US and Canada. During Keystone’s 45+ year history, they have grown from a single auto parts store to become a critical link between a highly fragmented group of suppliers and an even more fragmented base of customers.

The company operates 7 distribution centers and 47 cross-docks in the United States and Canada. Their distribution network utilizes over 350 trucks/trailers to provide next-day or two-day delivery to customers in 48 states and 9 provinces in Canada. They also export to more than 70 countries.

“It has always been extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. “Keystone clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to distribute our products.”

Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.Championbrands.com.

