Callies Releases New Line of Ultra Rods for Boosted Engines

This new addition to the Callies line of Ultra Rods has been designed precisely for the harshest of boosted applications.

– Machined from superior strength 4330, Vanadium enhanced steel
– Increased Mass & Pressure Angle Arches guarantee added wrist pin stability
– Tough AMPCO 45 pin bushings intended for heavy load applications
– Robust tower flanges provided enhanced resistance to bend and twist
– Extended mating faces and bolt gussets for superior bearing housing rigidity

We’ll help you achieve your horsepower goals! Call 419-435-2711 for inquiries and orders!

