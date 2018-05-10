Callies Releases New Line of Ultra Rods for Boosted Engines

This new addition to the Callies line of Ultra Rods has been designed precisely for the harshest of boosted applications.

– Machined from superior strength 4330, Vanadium enhanced steel

– Increased Mass & Pressure Angle Arches guarantee added wrist pin stability

– Tough AMPCO 45 pin bushings intended for heavy load applications

– Robust tower flanges provided enhanced resistance to bend and twist

– Extended mating faces and bolt gussets for superior bearing housing rigidity

We’ll help you achieve your horsepower goals! Call 419-435-2711 for inquiries and orders!

