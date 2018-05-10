Products
Callies Releases New Line of Ultra Rods for Boosted Engines
This new addition to the Callies line of Ultra Rods has been designed precisely for the harshest of boosted applications.
– Machined from superior strength 4330, Vanadium enhanced steel
– Increased Mass & Pressure Angle Arches guarantee added wrist pin stability
– Tough AMPCO 45 pin bushings intended for heavy load applications
– Robust tower flanges provided enhanced resistance to bend and twist
– Extended mating faces and bolt gussets for superior bearing housing rigidity

