Brian Tooley Racing Real Street Shootout Adds Incentive for 275-Class Racers at LSX Shootout

One of the biggest stops of Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series in 2018 will be the 12th annual LSX Shootout, held May 17-20, 2018 at Beech Bend Raceway. And a major highlight of this year’s LSX Shootout is the heads-up Brian Tooley Racing Real Street Shootout, which is a 275 Radial eliminator. Open to all LS-powered Edelbrock Xtreme Street vehicles, the shootout takes place Friday and Saturday and the winner walks away with $1,000 plus a Chevrolet Performance LSX Bowtie engine block. And if that isn’t enough, the Real Street Shootout racers remain eligible to compete in Edelbrock Xtreme Street eliminations on Sunday!

As if that isn’t enough, the Real Street Shootout winner is invited the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series Champions Dinner, held during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in December. The winner will also receive a Chevrolet Performance champion ring and jacket.

“This is an awesome opportunity for an LS-powered Xtreme Street or Ultra Street racer to double-dip on race wins,” explained ProMedia Publishing & Events general manager Rollie Miller. He continued, “It doesn’t matter if your LS engine is in a Mustang or other non-GM vehicle, all entries are welcome to participate in the Real Street Shootout.”

Qualifying begins on Friday with two rounds—one in the early afternoon and a second hit during the NMCA heads-up qualifying session in the early evening. A third Real Street Shootout qualifying run will take place on Saturday morning before eliminations begin later that day. NMCA officials have marked which Real Street Shootout rounds will count towards the Xtreme Street qualifying ladder for Sunday’s race. The daily event schedules will also have specific run orders to keep the Real Street Shootout and Xtreme Street competition organized.

The LSX Shootout has been a longstanding tradition in the modern small-block street and race scene and the 2018 version is bigger, bolder, and more fun thanks to our partners at Chevrolet Performance and Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center. In addition to the LSX Shootout, the NMCA Bluegrass Nationals goes down the same weekend of May 17-20, 2018 with 4,500hp VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod door-slammers, Mickey Thompson Radial Wars, Nostalgia Super Stock and its Dave Duell Classic shootout, as well as dozens of other awesome features like an all-American car show and manufacturer’s midway. Combined, the event offers over $125,000 in purse, prizes, and giveaways to celebrate horsepower, muscle cars, and modern horsepower. The NMCA Drag Racing Series, presented by E3 Spark Plugs, is the second largest drag racing sanctioning body and is known as “The World’s Fastest Street Cars.”

For more information on the Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the weekend of May 17-20, 2018, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/LSX or call 714-444-2426

