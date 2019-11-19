Blake Alexander, Head Racing Funny Car Team to Merge for 2020 Season

The Head Racing Nitro Funny Car entry will be driven by Blake Alexander in 2020. Alexander and car owner/crew chief Jim Head will compete in 20 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series with backing from Pronto Auto Service Centers and Head Contractors and Engineers.

“I enjoyed working with Jim when I drove his car in Bristol and I’m happy to say that we will be merging and beginning a business partnership,” Alexander said. “I am looking forward to a successful relationship with Jim and his group for many years to come. I really appreciate the Wilkersons’ kindness and dedication in helping a young race team flourish in 2019. Tim is someone that I look up to. Krista and him together are no doubt role models and people that I greatly respect. I look forward to seeing them, Daniel Wilkerson and my crew at the racetrack next season.”

Alexander, who was the NHRA’s youngest nitro team owner in 2019, will now combine his efforts with Head Racing. Head is an Indy winner in both Top Fuel and Funny Car and has been competing on NHRA’s tour since 1979.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jonnie Lindberg for his services since 2017,” said Head. “Ten years ago, Blake and his wife Leah came into my lounge at Pomona and asked me about driving my car. I told them I wasn’t looking for a driver — I was looking for a business partner. Blake has, no doubt, worked hard to get where he is now, and we are excited that our partnership will begin in 2020. Having an asset like Blake will help us succeed on and off the racetrack.”

The team will share liveries of Pronto Auto Service Centers and Head Contractors & Engineers at events held across the nation.

“We are excited to continue The Pronto Nitro Club promotion and hospitality area available for National Pronto Association membership and their customers in 2020,” said Robert Roos, President, National Pronto Association. “Many of our members take advantage of the NHRA experience, and we see great value in the promotion with their respective customer bases. We started doing one NHRA event with Blake five years ago. The program and the support from all involved parties has grown and been phenomenal.”

”Working with National Pronto Association and being a representative for their members has made a large impact on the lives of my wife and I,” Alexander noted. “We are extremely thankful to everyone at Pronto for letting us be a part of their family.”

