ATI’s New 4L85E Street Rod Packages for up to 1500 HP

ATI Performance Racing® Transmissions are well known in the drag racing world for both their reliability and horsepower holding capability. ATI has taken their 57 years of experience and applied it to the 4L85E GM 4 speed, overdrive transmission. Big horsepower and the latest technology make many street cars capable of having over 1000 horsepower! ATI’s 4L85E ATI Street Rod Package makes it easy to keep your drivetrain alive. The 4L85E, in overdrive, will give you a 25% RPM reduction on the highway. ATI has developed three levels of packages to choose from depending on your horsepower, all the way up to 1500.

All ATI Street Rod packages include ATI’s fully customized 4L85E transmission, high performance, billet back cover lock-up converter, that is built to your specs, polyurethane trans mount, Trick Stick dipstick and filler tube, trans cooler with integrated fan and installation hardware, all in a crate ready to ship. The 4L85E ATI Street Rod Packages are available with or without the Simple Shift Transmission Controller kit as well.

Besides fitting all popular Chevrolet engines, ATI also offers bolt-on adapter bellhousings to use with the Ford Small Block, Big Block, Chrysler, Mod motors and even the 2JZ. With ATI’s combination of the highest quality parts, expert assembly and precise dyno testing, you’re in store for many miles of performance and reliability. Please call ATI for your exact application and pricing at 410-298-4343.

ATI Performance Racing® is located in Baltimore, MD, and specializes in producing and maintaining high performance products for street and strip applications. Over the years ATI has earned a reputation for its cutting- edge technology, attention to detail, and rigorous testing under race conditions.

