Allan Middendorf Earns First Career Win At Funny Car Chaos

Allan Middendorf drove his American Outlaw Nitro Funny Car to his first win at Funny Car Chaos at North Star Dragway in Denton, Texas. This was only the second race Middendorf competed in since he started racing the car in the summer of 2018.

“It’s a blast being a team owner/driver and getting my first win. It’s unbelievable. This has been a three year process building this Funny Car and my Fuel Altered and a win is so rewarding,” Middendorf said. “It’s been a Cinderella weekend. The guys and girls on this team pitched in and busted their butts. You know this is for them, just as much for me. Had a hell of a track here this weekend at North Star Dragway and everybody here put a good car under me.”

Middendorf led the way, going into eliminations as the No. 1 qualifier with an elapsed time of 3.594 at 195.65 mph. This pass also set a new record E.T. for Funny Car Chaos.

With temperatures in the upper 40’s on race day, drivers struggled with track conditions. In Round one, Middendorf raced Nancy Matter. It was a pedalfest, but it was Middendorf who came out on top and turned on the win light with a 5.1743 elapsed time to Matter’s 6.5870.

Conditions were similar in Round two as Middendorf faced Nick Poloson. Once again it was Middendorf who made it to the win light first with a 5.470 to Poloson’s 5.959. It was far from an easy ride for Middendorf who struggled after his burst panel came off the car.

“I pedaled a couple times and I knew I was drifting towards the center line and I didn’t hear anybody. The burst panel actually came up and was in front of the bird catcher and I couldn’t see a thing. I hit it again and I was trying to fight it over and I didn’t want to cross the center lane and get a dnq. So I was looking out the corner of my eye making sure I was in the right place and pulled a very lucky one there. It’s different to look up and not see where you are going,” said Middendorf.

In the finals it was Middendorf against Kebin Kinsley. Middendorf won the race before he even left the starting line after Kinsely fouled out with a red light.

“Every round today we’ve had to pedal it. Going to the final it was moving along pretty good. I got in and out of it three times. I looked up and saw Kebin Kinsley red lit. So it’s a shame for him and I would have loved to race him, but hey we’ll take the win.”

So what’s next for Middendorf and his American Outlaw Funny Car.

“We’ve got big plans for the future but right now we’re going to stay grounded, run some Chaos races in the Funny Car and match races with the Altered and kinda see where we end up. It’s been a hell of a weekend.”

