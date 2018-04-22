Products

Aerospace Components Releases Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors

  • HUGE weight savings! 2.4 lbs. (Titanium) vs. 5.6 lbs. (Steel) each
  • Direct replacement for Aerospace Components steel rotors
  • Will fit any Aerospace Components Rear Brake Kit
  • Gas ported for better braking
  • No special brake pads required
  • Made in the USA
  • Available now – Currently in stock

 

Front Drag Race Rotors coming soon!

Contact:
Aerospace Components Inc
2625 75th Street North
Saint Petersburg, Florida 33710
727-347-9915
AerospaceComponents.com

