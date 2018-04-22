Products
Aerospace Components Releases Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors
- HUGE weight savings! 2.4 lbs. (Titanium) vs. 5.6 lbs. (Steel) each
- Direct replacement for Aerospace Components steel rotors
- Will fit any Aerospace Components Rear Brake Kit
- Gas ported for better braking
- No special brake pads required
- Made in the USA
- Available now – Currently in stock
Front Drag Race Rotors coming soon!
Contact:
Aerospace Components Inc
2625 75th Street North
Saint Petersburg, Florida 33710
727-347-9915
AerospaceComponents.com
0 comments