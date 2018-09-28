2018 PRI Trade Show Floor Plan Available Online

The floor plan for the 2018 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show is now available at pri2018.com/floorplan. Highlights include a new indoor trailer exhibit area at Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as the return of PRI’s Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, Education areas, and full-service Media Center.



As the premier event where the motorsports industry gathers to do business, the 2018 PRI Trade Show, taking place December 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will feature more than 3,300 booths showcasing the latest developments in auto racing technology and tens of thousands of buyers from all 50 states and 70 countries on hand for the three biggest business days in racing.



The interactive floor plan enables attendees to prepare for the PRI Show by developing a personalized plan online. Users can flag key exhibitors, products, events, and other features they want to see during their time at the three-day Trade Show.



“Successful Show attendees plan before they arrive, and the PRI Show Floor Plan is the best tool to prepare for the event,” said PRI General Manager Bill Miller. “Along with the online planner, attendees can create a pre-event personal agenda and access it later on the Show floor from a mobile device.”



One of the newest elements of the 2018 PRI Trade Show is the indoor trailer exhibit area at Lucas Oil Stadium, where trailer exhibitors will now be able to show off their product lineups alongside their booths. The new exhibit area will also house PRI’s Featured Products Showcase, which returns for a second year following an overwhelmingly successful inaugural program in 2017.



Other highlights of the 2018 PRI Trade Show include an exclusive Unser Family Tribute exhibit, the Race Track Business Conference and the Advanced Engineering Technology Conference. Details about Show features and events, along with featured exhibitors on the floor plan, can be saved in the PRI Show Planner. Available at pri2018.com/planner, this dynamic resource makes it easy for attendees to develop a personalized list of must-see exhibitors and activities to attend.



“The online floor plan is a great tool to identify where the more than 1,100 companies exhibiting at the 2018 PRI Show will display their latest products and services,” said Miller. “With the addition of the new trailer exhibit area at Lucas Oil Stadium and all the new features at this year’s Show, using the floor plan will help attendees navigate the Show.



To register for the 2018 PRI Trade Show, log on to pri2018.com.

