Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. Partners with Clay Millican as Co-Primary Sponsor at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

The national education and advocacy campaign Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. will be a major sponsor of Clay Millican’s Top Fuel Dragster for this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. The campaign is a co-sponsor with Parts Plus for the Straightline Strategy Group dragster.

The campaign’s sponsorship helps bring urgent attention to an issue that has implications for car owners and drivers nationwide. Newer model cars today are equipped with advanced technologies that enable real-time, wireless transmission of data related to driver behavior, GPS location and vehicle health, including maintenance and repair information. As this technology advances, carmakers are locking in exclusive access to and control of car data, which could lead to greater inconvenience, greater cost and fewer options for repair and maintenance services for car owners.

Accessing and controlling data from the dragster allows crew chief Mike Kloeber to identify and solve potential problems in real time, which allows Millican to shave crucial milli-seconds.

“Just as my team and I need to see every data point my car is feeding us while on the track, car owners should be able to access similar information for their street car, and be able to share that data with the trusted crew chief in their life,” says Tennessee-native, Clay Millican.

“We are thrilled to include Your Car. Your Data. on our dragster as it ties perfectly with concerns raised from network members within our Parts Plus family. This is a sport of inches and in order for me to do my best, my crew needs to know what’s going on with my car.”

Your Car. Your Data. is working to ensure car owners and drivers are empowered to take control of the data their cars collect. It’s their car, it should be their data. Providing drivers with control of their car data ensures their right to choose the price, place and person they want to provide repair and maintenance services.

For more information about the campaign, visit yourcaryourdata.org.

