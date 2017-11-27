Yellow Corn Announces 2018 Sponsorship with Joey Gladstone

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Joey Gladstone is pleased to announce Yellow Corn coming on board as his full-time primary sponsor for the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

“I’m really excited to have Yellow Corn come on board with us next season,” Gladstone said. “It’s really awesome that Yellow Corn wants to partner up with us and have an international relationship. I think that’s really big for NHRA Drag Racing and it speaks to how big NHRA’s impact is all over the world.”

Yellow Corn is a Japanese clothing company that specializes in motorcycle gear and apparel.

After a tremendous rookie season is 2017, Gladstone is looking to expand his Pro Stock Motorcycle repertoire by joining forces with tuners Greg Underdahl and Gary Stoffer in 2018. His teammates will be renowned racers like Karen Stoffer, Scotty Pollacheck, and Jim Underdahl.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the whole team,” he added. “Greg [Underdahl] has taught me a lot about Pro Stock Motorcycle; he’s a very smart man. I’m going to be more involved with my program, too. We’ll be tuning as a team but I’m going to be more involved with the tuning decisions next year on my bike.”

Gladstone’s yellow and black Suzuki GSXR was previously driven by Joe DeSantis and was recently purchased by Underdahl and Stoffer.

“I’m eager to learn what really makes a Pro Stock Motorcycle tick,” he said. “I know what I can do as far as my riding but I really want to be the whole package. Some of my biggest goals for 2018 are getting my first race win and getting into the top five; I personally believe I have a good enough bike to crack into the top three next year.”

Gladstone’s first scheduled event is the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on March 15-18, 2018.

