Xtreme Raceway Park Completes Summit Sportsman Spectacular Schedule

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) announced today that a spring event at Xtreme Raceway Park, Ferris, Texas will complete the 16-race IHRA Summit Sportsman Spectacular schedule for 2019.

The double-race weekend will take place March 22-24 with competitors earning local track championship points.

Box, No Box / Footbrake and Junior Dragsters will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious IHRA Ironman at each event as well as the coveted oversized championship checks. Class runners-up will receive the limited-edition Summit Sportsman Spectacular silver medals in addition to their winnings.

The weekend program includes a test & tune session and features prizes for the best losing packages in the first, second and third-rounds.

To become a member of the IHRA please call (561) 337-3015 or email membership@ihra.com.

