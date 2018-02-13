Xtreme Pro Mods Revved up for NMCA Muscle Car Madness Season Opener

The National Muscle Car Association is getting ready for one of the biggest and wildest VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod fields to kick off its Muscle Car Mayhem season-opening event at Bradenton Motorsports Park the weekend of March 8-11. Presented by E3 Spark Plugs, NMCA’s Muscle Car Mayhem attracts top Pro Mod and street car heads-up drag racers of all levels from around the U.S. thanks to the warm weather and insane track conditions.

Nearly 30 of the baddest door-slammers will be pointing their rigs towards Bradenton Motorsports Park March 8-11 for what will be a record-breaking weekend of competition. Defending NMCA champion and record holder Steve Summers looks to earn back-to-back titles with his turbocharged 2016 Camaro ZL1. Then there is five-time NMRA champion Don Walsh Jr. and his new twin-turbo C7 Corvette that has run near the national record in pre-season testing. Or will it be the supercharged camp’s return to glory? It has been a decade since a supercharged car took the NMCA championship title! Eric Gustafson’s new ProCharger combo will be a front-runner along with the screw-blown rides of Jason Hamstra and Adam Flamholc. The Bankston Boyz aren’t laying back either with even larger nitrous engines coming in 2018 for the team’s early and late-model Camaros.

Supported by top engine and chassis builders from around the country, Xtreme Pro Mod is the ultimate door-slammer class that features heads-up Nitrous vs. Turbo vs. Blower big tire action. VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod is part of NMCA’s heads-up lineup that includes Mickey Thompson Radial Wars, Vortech Superchargers Street Outlaw, ARP Nitrous Pro Street, Edelbrock Xtreme Street, Holley EFI Factory Super Cars, N/A 10.5, Chevrolet Performance Stock and other power-infused categories that showcase what can only be called the World’s Fastest Street Cars!

NMCA’s Muscle Car Mayhem kicks off the season with a bang…only in Bradenton, Florida! Muscle Car Mayhem also features a large manufacturers midway, swap meet, burnout contest, and the awesome Muscle Car & Hot Rod Car Show. Also making an appearance is YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland with his assortment of racecar toys on Saturday March 10. For more information on NMCA’s Muscle Car Mayhem at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, the weekend of March 8-11, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/FL or call 714-444-2426.

