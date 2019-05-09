XDA MTC Engineering Summer Nationals Heads To VMP On May 31-June 2

On May 31-June 2, the XDA heads to Virginia Motorsports Park for the 33rd annual MTC Engineering Summer Nationals.

The event features the Orient Express Pro Street class that run speeds over 220 mph in only 6-seconds! Over 700 Professional, Sportsman, and Grudge motorcycle racers will also be in competition all weekend long, battling it out for over $40,000 in cash purse at this event. And don’t forget the vendor midway will be full of great deals on motorcycle parts, accessories and apparel.

Then on Saturday Night, the HTP Performance Afterdark Underground Grudge Program will start after the last round of Pros and will feature the “Running of the Bulls” Grudge Shootouts and all the Grudge Racing you can handle!

All racers, crew, and spectators must purchase their admission tickets at the gate. An adult weekend pass is $40, or an adult 1-Day pass is $20. A Junior (12-15) weekend pass is $20, or a Junior 1-Day pass is $10. Kids 11 & under are FREE! Tech cards will be sold at the registration tent on the vendor midway.

Class Line-Up for this Event:

Orient Express Pro Street

DME Racing Real Street

Boosted Bulls

APE Nitrous Bulls

Monster Bulls

Unit 5 Components Brahma Bulls

HTP Performance Grudge

Vance & Hines 4.60 Index

FBR Shop 5.60 Index

Shinko Tires Crazy 8’s

Mickey Thompson Tires Top Sportsman

MPS Pro E.T.

Brock’s Performance Street E.T.

