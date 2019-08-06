WSOPM To Feature Live Feed With SpeedVideo & Embedded Video Series Presented By Aeromotive

The third annual Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefiting One Cure will be covered from every angle this week at Bandimere Speedway.

Its wildly-successful Embedded behind-the-scenes vlog video series will once again be sponsored by Aeromotive and returns in 2019 after drawing more than 500,000 views on Facebook a year ago.

Along with that, the live stream of the World Series of Pro Mod will be broadcasted at www.SPEEDVIDEO.com for the first time, giving fans total coverage in 2019. After last year’s race, demand for a live stream reached a high level, and promoter Wes Buck, the Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director, was pleased to find a partner that will bring out the true essence of the $100,000-to-win Pro Mod race.

“There was an overwhelming outcry for the live stream, but we wanted to make sure we put this event in front of people around the world in a way that would be representative of how we do things,” Buck said. “We expect things done a certain way and of a certain quality and it took a minute to find a partner to check those boxes. But we found that with SpeedVideo and we’re excited to have them involved.”

The live feed at SpeedVideo will carry testing and then go right into Friday’s qualifying runs before the main event on Saturday, where one Pro Mod standout will claim the $100,000 prize at the biggest and richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe.

“In just two short years, Wes Buck and the team at Drag Illustrated have taken the World Series of Pro Mod from a wild idea to one of the wildest races of the year. It really shows their commitment to Pro Mod racers and fans alike,” said Tom Bobolts, SpeedVideo’s General Manager. “Combining big names, big money and lots of drama, this race represents something special. We love what Pro Mods represent, and couldn’t be happier to work alongside Wes, Drag Illustrated, and Bandimere Speedway to create a dream team bringing this event to millions of fans worldwide.”

Along with the live stream, the Embedded video series presented by Aeromotive will deliver a full scope of coverage not seen at any other race.

Led by Blake Fontinel, the in-house video team covered the WSOPM from all new angles a year ago, presenting a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation, the emotion, the struggles, the triumphs and then the race as Carl Stevens Jr. claimed the six-figure prize.

The Embedded series included six videos a year ago, and each was met with an overwhelming response.

“I don’t think we knew how well-received the Embedded videos would be,” Buck said. “As soon as we looked at the engagement and the feedback – real, tangible feedback – it made us realize we struck a chord. People enjoy behind-the-scenes content and they enjoyed getting to go along for the ride.”

The ride should be even more incredible in 2019, as Buck and the team learned a great from the process. He promises to up the behind-the-scenes ante this year, putting viewers directly into the action this week as the third annual race comes together and talented Pro Mod drivers compete for $100,000 on Thunder Mountain.

“We’re excited to do it again and make it even bigger and better,” Buck said. “This is something that had never been done before, but now we’re going to show even more access. Blake leads an excellent team and we’re super appreciative to the team at Aeromotive for believing in this concept. We’re excited to take everybody on the ride and raise some more eyebrows.”

