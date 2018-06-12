WSOPM Invitee Pete Farber Proves Consistent at Virginia

The end result wasn’t what he wanted, but NHRA Pro Mod standout Pete Farber was able to secure some more positives heading into what will be a busy summer.

Of course, that summer will include the second annual DRAG ILLUSTRATED World Series of Pro Mod, which takes place Aug. 10-11 at Bandimere Speedway.

Farber attended the inaugural race a year ago and has accepted his invite for this year’s highly-anticipated $100,000 winner-take-all event.

Farber lost in the first round of last weekend’s Virginia NHRA Nationals to eventual winner Mike Janis, but again saw solid signs, running 5.866 at 244.07 mph to get into another loaded NHRA Pro Mod field.

It came during the final qualifying session, as Farber put together a strong run when he needed do, and after struggling the previous day in his supercharged CRC Automotive Brākleen ’69 Dodge Daytona.

Farber had another 5.866 at 244.47 mph in the first round of eliminations against Janis, but fell to the red-hot veteran, who went on to win the event in commanding fashion, taking over the points lead in the process.

Still, Farber liked what he saw to end the weekend, qualifying with a clutch run that should give him confidence for the coming weeks and his second trek to Denver for the WSOPM.

“The Pro Mod field is getting more and more competitive at each race, and we are working hard to stay in the Top 16 for qualifying,” Farber said. “Going out in round one is never fun, but at least it was to Mike [Janis] who went on to win the entire event itself.”

Farber will be back in action at this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway and again the following week at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, before starting his prep for the WSOPM, where the veteran will look to make a sizeable impression at the biggest and richest Pro Mod event in the history of the known universe.

