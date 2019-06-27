Worsham, Lagana Highlight 66th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series Of Drag Racing

Del Worsham and Dom Lagana head up a star-studded lineup of world champions, world record holders and drag racing legends at the 66th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing, Aug. 23-25.

Worsham, a three-time IHRA and NHRA world champion, will bring two Funny Car entries to the iconic event, along with those for IHRA and NHRA veterans Jack Wyatt.

Lagana, the fastest driver in IHRA history with a world record speed over 338 mph, and two-time IHRA World Champion Bruce Litton will rocket down the strip in their Top Fuel dragsters.

General admission tickets for the O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing start at $30 for Friday, $40 Saturday and $15 Sunday. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $10 for Friday, $10 for Saturday, and $5 Sunday. A three-day ticket for the entire weekend is $75 for adults and $20 for children 6-12.

“It’s an incredible lineup for the 66th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing,” Cordova International Raceway President Dominic Blasco said. “These are some of the greatest drag racers and most powerful cars on the planet. From the technologically advanced modern race cars to the great machines of the past, there is something for everyone.”

Four popular Nostalgia Funny Cars will be on hand with entries from Artie McElwee, Brandon Lewis, Monti Grace and Joe Hass. Other Nostalgia entries include: Nostalgia Pro Stocks, Nostalgia Gassers, Fuel Altereds and Front-Engine Dragsters.

Fire-breathing jet cars include Danny Sullivan’s Chicago Rush and Scott Holdridge’s 50 Caliber Jet Dragsters, and Dan Crownhart’s Jet Funny Car.

Richard Hutchins will do dazzling wheelies in his world-famous Chevy Rebellion Wheelstander.

Rounding out the lineup for The O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing will be 10 Pro Mods and the Kamper Korner R.V. bracket series.

